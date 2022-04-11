Vac UK sets out stall with giant order for 20 top of the range vac ex machines

Vac UK has signed a major contract to purchase 20 new Longo Rhino excavators – underlining its commitment to becoming the leader in the growing suction excavation market.

Worth almost £10m, it follows the vacuum excavation specialist’s announcement last year of a £15m order and brings the company’s investment over a 24 month period to £25m. Vac UK, which is part of the Kilkern Group, will take delivery of the new machines in 2023.

First unveiled in the UK in September 2021, Longo Rhino vacuum excavator is the most powerful twin fan suction excavator on the market producing a flow rate of 45,000 m³/h and a vacuum up to 500 mbar. Each excavator is equipped with the latest features including 360 degree cameras, mega power arms and vibrating skips and on request, rear high pressure washing bar, hydrostatic system, HP hose reels, water compartment, special remote control, air pressure system and many accessories. The Rhino can also be supplied to meet ATEX requirements for work in potentially explosive environments.

The Rhino can be mounted on any chassis and the Vac UK order will see machines based Scania, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo drivetrains.

The order reinforces Vac UK’s relationship with Longo Euroservice Srl after it secured the exclusive rights to distribute the Italian manufacturer’s equipment in the UK, Ireland, USA and Canada last year. Based in Puglia, southern Italy, Longo produces specialised equipment for industrial, ecological and environmental purposes. Each machine is specifically produced to buyers’ requirements.

Patrick Curran, director of Vac UK, explained that the new machines will provide a step-change in the business’s fleet. “From the outset, we have been absolutely clear that we wanted to build the best performing fleet of vacuum excavators in our markets,” he said. “On that basis, we have been very specific in our acquisition strategy – to buy only the best and most powerful machines because they offer benefits in terms of versatility, efficiency and safety.

“Our customers have responded very positively to that approach and it has been one of three principal drivers of demand for our services – the others being our extremely well trained drivers and operators and, more generally, increasing awareness of the benefits of vacuum excavation across construction and civils.

“Managers are bringing in vac ex machines more often on jobs and they are specifying high performing machines. I believe this order sets out a very clear statement of intent that we will continue to increase the depth of our resource to meet their needs.

“We have been delighted with the performance of the Rhino since we brought it into the UK. Customers are consistently impressed with its abilities on site. We are also seeing significant interest from third parties looking to buy the machines and we delivered our first sale in January.”

Vito Longo, commercial director for Longo Group , said: “We are delighted to have received this major order from our key partner for UK, Ireland, USA and Canada. It’s a testament to how positively the Rhino is being received in-market and a great demonstration of how the relationship between the two businesses is going from strength-to-strength. We look forward to continuing to work together and to developing further new opportunities.”