MSM Group Appointed As Powerscreen Distributor For Mongolia

Dungannon headquartered Powerscreen, the world’s leading provider of mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment, has appointed MSM Group as the authorised distributor for Mongolia.

MSM Group will join Powerscreen’s strong global network of distributors to supply the full range of Powerscreen’s crushing, screening and conveying equipment, genuine spare parts, and machinery maintenance throughout Mongolia.

MSM Group is a total supplier to the construction and industrial equipment in Mongolia with a main office based in Ulaanbaatar, and service points around Mongolia. The company has around 300 employees and has a wealth of technical, electrical, and mechanical engineering expertise.

Matthew Metz, VP Industrial of MSM Group said, “We are extremely pleased to have been selected as the agent for the well-known brand Powerscreen. MSM has been working with the Terex organization since 2014 and adding Powerscreen to our portfolio helps us meet the increasing needs of our customers in Mongolia.

“MSM will assume responsibility for sales, service, and parts sales for the entire range of Powerscreen products. This is an extremely important initiative to MSM in increasing our ability to provide full portfolio of solutions to the mining and construction sectors in Mongolia.”

Speaking of the appointment James Vaughan, Powerscreen Regional Sales Manager, commented: “We have worked with MSM Group in recent years as a Genuine Spare Parts supplier. We see fantastic growth potential for Powerscreen in Mongolia, proven by this recent signing of MSM Group. With several plants operating at major mining operations across the country, our customers have required localised support which MSM have provided in a professional and timely manner. Thanks to this commitment to customer support, we have now signed MSM Group to be a full line distributor for machine sales and maintenance in addition to parts.”

For more information on Powerscreen, visit: www.powerscreen.com or MSM Group, visit: https://www.msmgroup.mn/