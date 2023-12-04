Sluggish construction-starts tempered by surge in planning approvals

Glenigan’s November 2023 edition of its Construction Review, covering the three months to the end of October, highlights consistently weak construction-start performance as the industry navigates a tough economic landscape.

Averaging £5,541 million per month, project-starts plummeted 27% against the preceding three months’ performance, to stand 59% lower than a year ago.

Main contract awards were also sluggish, dipping 27% in the run-up to November and down 51% on 2022 figures. However, detailed planning approvals registered a modest 1% increase in the three months to the end of October, growing 17% against the previous year.

Commenting on the Review, Glenigan’s Economic Director, Allan Wilen says, “This underwhelming performance is symptomatic of a number of external constraints on the UK construction industry. High interest rates and a persistently sluggish economy are continuing to depress consumer and investor confidence, resulting in lower levels of activity across most of the private sector.

“The downturn in public sector project-starts is particularly concerning, pointing to ongoing challenges for government departments in prioritising capital projects, despite a significant rollover of capital underspends from the previous financial year.

“Nevertheless, our recent Construction Forecast anticipates industry recovery in 2024, with starts expected to grow 8% next year. Furthermore, the recent surge in planning approvals offers a small glimmer of hope, with the potential to provide plenty of opportunities for agile contractors over the coming years.”

The sector-specific and regional index, which measures underlying project performance, paints a picture of general decline. Project starts across every vertical plummeted in the three months to October.

Residential

Overall residential starts-on-site fell significantly during the three months to October, dropping 23% during the index period to stand 30% lower than a year ago.

Drilling into the verticals, private housing was down 25% on the previous year, declining 22% against the preceding three months. Social housing also performed poorly, with work commencing on-site slipping back 30% during the three months to October and plummeting by 46% against the previous year’s figures.

Non-Residential

The value of starts fell across all non-residential sectors during the three months to October.

Industrial performance was disappointing, sinking 32% during the three months to October to stand 57% lower than a year ago. Retail lost ground as well, with the value of project-starts declining 3% against the preceding three months and 36% against the previous year.

Office starts were also on the decline, with the underlying value slipping back 8% against the preceding three months to stand 39% down on 2022 levels.

Health crashed, falling 43% against the preceding three months and declining 34% on the year before.

Education (-28%) and Community & Amenity (-5%) were both down against the preceding three months, standing 21% and 24% down on the previous year.

Hotel & Leisure experienced a poor period, declining on both the preceding three months (-57%) and the previous year (-68%).

Civils performance slipped back 18% against the preceding three months to stand 36% down on a year ago. Infrastructure starts dropped 15% against the preceding three-month period, remaining down 38% on the previous year’s figures.

The general decline in civils performance was partly influenced by poor utilities activity, with starts decreasing 22% against the preceding three months to stand 32% down on last year.

Regional Performance

Most parts of the UK experienced weak project-start performance during the three months to October. The West Midlands had a particularly poor period, with project-starts decreasing 27% during the three months to October and falling 43% against the year before.

It was a similar story in the Capital, with the value of project-starts decreasing 19% against the preceding three months and remaining 36% behind the previous year.

Performance in the South West (-7%) and the South East (-25%) was also lacklustre against the preceding three months, slipping back 29% and 25% against the year before.

The East Midlands fared even worse, where the value of project-starts fell 22% against the preceding three months to stand 44% down on a year ago.

The North East and East of England both experienced a weak period, decreasing by 31% and 34% respectively, remaining 21% and 31% down on last year.

Northern Ireland and Wales project starts also weakened, slipping by 45% and 21%, respectively, against the preceding three months, and down 52% and 23% compared to a year ago.

Scotland stumbled (-2%) compared with the previous three-month period, dropping 38% compared to the previous year. Yorkshire and the Humber, and the North West also suffered falls in project starts against both the preceding three months and previous year.

