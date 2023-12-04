NI Water Hosts Collaboration and Innovation event with local supply chain companies

NI Water recently held an event with its local supply chain companies to reflect on the performance of its IF105 Capital Delivery Integrated Partnership Framework after over 3 years in operation.

This major framework delivers key water and wastewater infrastructure and non-infrastructure works across Northern Ireland.

The £1.7 billion framework was awarded in 2020, ahead of the six-year PC21 funding period which commenced from April 2021.

Key to the success of the framework is for NI Water and its supply chain to work closely together to increase collaboration, in order to successfully deliver NI Water’s capital projects efficiently, on time and to help NI Water continue to deliver essential water and sewerage services for customers.

The key themes of the day were centred around Innovation and Climate Change, with presentations given on innovative solutions delivered in recent IF105 projects at Lagan Bridge Syphons Belfast, Ballygawley Wastewater Treatment Works Upgrade and Northern Resilience (Ballinrees, Caugh Hill & Carmoney Water Supply Zones).

The event was also an opportunity for CEO Sara Venning and Infrastructure Director Tzvetelina Bogoina to meet with the supply chain partners, as well as providing an excellent platform to thank the teams for all their achievements to date, whilst discussing continued innovation and collaboration on the framework.