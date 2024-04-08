See Who’s Exhibiting at Hillhead 2024

The Hillhead 2024 exhibitor list is now live, and with the show set for its largest edition yet, there’ll be even more choice for visitors than ever before.

As digitalisation, automation and decarbonisation continues to drive change within the quarrying, construction, and recycling industries, over 600 companies will be showcasing the latest technology and innovation to make your business more productive and sustainable.

Work is well underway preparing the showground with a new road linking the upper and lower car parks already completed, as well as the installation of additional welfare facilities, including more plumbed toilets at the top of the site, a new viewing platform and more seating areas.

The show will also see a new look Showground Pavilion that has been extended by nearly a third, creating a further 550m² of internal exhibitor space, as well as housing the new Hillhead Cafe and networking area.

The exhibition takes place from 25-27 June 2024 at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton, Derbyshire. Put the dates in your diary.

You can view the full exhibitor list here:https://www.hillhead.com/exhibitors