Peel Ports Group seeking bids for £750 million construction works

Peel Ports Group, the UK’s second-largest port operator, is inviting contractors to submit bids for two new frameworks covering a major long-term programme of construction works across its UK and Ireland sites, worth a total of £750 million.

The port operator is seeking to appoint contractors to the two frameworks for a period of up to eight years, with one framework covering general construction and the other covering marine construction.

The frameworks cover construction projects across the Group’s entire portfolio of UK and Ireland ports, including the Port of Liverpool, Heysham Port, Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway, its Clydeport sites, Great Yarmouth, and Dublin Port.

The move underpins the delivery of Peel Ports’ long-term construction pipeline, with the scope of the frameworks covering both existing infrastructure improvements, and the development of new infrastructure.

Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director – Port Services at Peel Ports Group said: “Our ports form a network of busy logistics hubs servicing local, national and global supply chains, and this move represents a huge step in our efforts to futureproof that network, so we can keep responding and adapting to our port users’ needs in an agile way.

“The long-term nature of these framework agreements allows us to build meaningful, commercially sustainable partnerships with our construction contractors. It further allows us to appoint a collection of regional suppliers to give us breadth and depth of scope, skill, and responsiveness; the way the frameworks are structured provides invaluable opportunities for the successful partners to design and build sustainable solutions for our various projects, in what will be a truly collaborative approach as we aim for Net zero by 2040.”

The first framework’s scope covers general construction works including drainage; the construction and maintenance of new and existing roads and carparks; earthworks and ground remediation; foundations and piling; the construction, maintenance and refurbishment of new and existing warehouses; paving, surfacing and concrete works; rail construction; bridge construction and refurbishment; and demolition.

The second framework covers specialist marine construction works including piling; asset renewal and refurbishment; berthing furniture and bollards; quay walls; Lock and Sluice gate maintenance and replacement; and RoRo.

The call for tenders notes that bidders should be able to demonstrate first class delivery of health, safety, environmental and quality requirements, including local community engagement and supporting Peel Ports Group in the delivery of its ambition to become a net-zero port operator by 2040. It also emphasises the importance of the application of lean construction methodologies and managing change effectively and efficiently.

The procurement process is expected to take place throughout 2024, with contracts expected to be awarded towards the end of 2024.

The full notice is available to view here: https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/010376-2024