Sandvik Mobiles and Finning supporting HVO

To power large, mobile crushing and screening equipment, Sandvik are putting sustainability in focus and investing in renewable fuel. Working alongside Finning, Sandvik have successfully used HVO with C series Cat® engines without making any modifications to the engine or fuel tanks.

HVO is a form of renewable synthetic diesel, its acronym standing for ‘hydrogen-treated vegetable oil’. Forming a part in both company’s journey towards a more sustainable future, the use of HVO reduces net carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional diesel.

The HVO Sandvik use is only made from renewable feedstocks certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC). Its performance is similar to regular diesel, so your power output and uptime are not compromised.

Hydrotreating of vegetable oils is a modern way to produce very high-quality renewable diesel fuels without requiring any changes to fuel logistics, engines, or exhaust aftertreatment devices. Unlike other biodiesels, HVO is not sensitive to low or high temperatures, or indeed to exposure to sunlight, as all oxygen is removed during the production process. Also, due to the use of hydrogen in the production process, HVO has an impressive shelf life, compared to other biodiesels. Since no iron or system changes are required, it can be considered a drop-in replacement for diesel.

Sustainable Innovations

Jesper Persson, Sandvik’s Vice President Life Cycle Services comments, ‘We are committed to using engineering and innovation through our products to make the shift towards more sustainable business. With a host of innovations in the pipeline, including electrification of our offering, we are excited to be pioneers in the industry and invest in renewable fuel sources sustainable rock processing solutions.

“Working alongside Finning to performance engineer the feasibility of HVO, means we can data collect and monitor any impact on the performance and output. It’s an exciting step in our contribution to sustainability and we will work together with our customers and suppliers for more productive, safer, and innovative solutions.”

Carbon Reduction

Steffen Barrett, Sales Manager – Industrial Engines, Finning UK & Ireland, comments: “As Sandvik strive to balance environmental and business sustainability we are ready to provide the solutions they need to achieve their goals. Our customers’ priorities are evolving toward a carbon-reduced future and our products and services are evolving with them.

“We are actively supporting the use of plant-based and waste-derived fuels in our engines as alternatives to traditional fuels. Our engines are engineered for use with a range of renewable fuels, including up to B100 HVO (EN15940 or ASTM D975), that have a significantly lower net carbon footprint than conventional diesel.

“Working with our partner Caterpillar, and through our sustainability strategy, we are focused on being an even more responsible partner to help our customers transition to a low-carbon economy and take better care of the communities we serve. This helps us to fulfil our company’s purpose to build and power a better world.”