Molson Group Join Prostack as Authorised Distributor for UK

ProStack has welcomed Molson Group as their latest distributor; Molson are a long-established partner to Terex and will represent the full portfolio of bulk material handling and product stockpiling conveying equipment across the UK.

ProStack offers a comprehensive portfolio of products to address the needs of the bulk material handling and product stockpiling markets. Key markets and applications include aggregate, mining, recycling, agriculture, ports and terminals and many other bulk material handling industries. The ever-growing range of ProStack machines include tracked and telescopic conveyors, port hoppers and bulk reception feeders.

Molson Group was formed over 25 years ago and has earned itself a place as the UK’s largest independent new and used equipment dealer. They currently have 13 locations strategically placed throughout the UK, from Cornwall to Inverness, allowing them to provide a truly local and prompt service.

With over 85 fully trained service engineers and £8m worth of parts stock at any time, Molson Group are always there to keep operations running. A customer focused approach is what sets Molson apart, they are able to provide clients of all sizes a single source supply option of market leading products, backed up by a team that care about their customers’ business.

Lee Nesbitt, ProStack Global Sales Manager said: “Molson have strong relationships with other Terex brands and we feel they are the perfect fit for ProStack. Their wealth of experience in the industry and reputation in the UK is invaluable to us and I am confident they can help us grow and dominate the bulk material handling market in the UK. We look forward to a long and prosperous working life together.”

Commenting on their recent appointment, Jason Powles, Molson Group Chief Operating Officer said, “ProStack products are a fantastic addition to our product portfolio. Like the other Terex brands we already offer, ProStack are known throughout the world for their build quality and innovation. Their range bulk material handling and product stockpilers will further enhance our single source supply strategy, particularly to the Ports sector.”

In addition to sales opportunities, Molson will provide parts, service and warranty support for ProStack equipment by factory-trained technicians. A range of financing options will also be available to qualified customers.