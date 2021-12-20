Revolutionary Small Wind Turbine Set to Transform Construction

Crossflow Energy, the renewable energy technology specialist, has launched the Crossflow Wind Turbine which will make it easier for construction projects to incorporate wind power.

The unique wind turbine is reliable and easy to install, specifically addressing the issues that have historically inhibited the adoption of small-scale wind in the past.

The development means wind power can now be embedded into new builds, commercial developments, road building, motorway gantries, public buildings, as part of road and rail infrastructure and in challenging environments such as remote, ecologically sensitive locations.

Martin Barnes, CEO at Crossflow Energy, comments: “Up until now, small wind has not played an integral part in the race to Net Zero. The issues around performance, reliability, and planning concerns associated with noise, vibrations and ecology, have held back the wider adoption of small wind technology. The Crossflow wind turbine addresses all of these challenges head on, opening up a wealth of applications and possibilities for the construction sector. It has the potential to be as commonplace in building projects as solar.”

The Crossflow turbine is a scalable Transverse Axis Wind Turbine. The small, efficient and reliable turbine incorporates a patented shield designed in collaboration with Swansea University through extensive Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations. This increases airflow, delivering optimum lift and drag performance across a wide range of wind speeds. In addition, its advanced light-weight blade has optimised aerodynamics to harvest maximum wind energy and ensure it’s self-starting at low wind speeds.

The turbine’s low rotational speed, creates minimal noise and ultra-low vibrations, extending its operational uptime and minimising maintenance. The turbine design is bird and bat friendly, addressing planning concerns, even in the most ecologically sensitive sites.

It can be deployed as a standalone entity or combined with solar and battery technology to enhance renewable energy generation in either new build or retrofit applications.

Martin Barnes concludes: “By addressing the historical barriers, it has never been easier for those working on construction projects to add wind to the renewable energy mix. The Crossflow wind turbine is the perfect solution for anyone focused on CO2 reduction or the Net Zero agenda.”

For more information about Crossflow Energy and its wind technology visit www.crossflowenergy.co.uk