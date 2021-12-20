Brian Doogue Haulage Ltd disposes of its UK inventory at December Euro Auctions sale

Brian Doogue Haulage disposed of its entire UK fleet at the recent Euro Auctions sale held in Leeds in early December. The decision to dispose of the fleet was made following the closure of the M1 Smart Motorway project, which Brian Doogue had been contracting to.

During this time Brian Doogue had amassed a large fleet of highly specialized vehicles able to carry out varied works aligned to this project. With the Highways Agency effectively postponing further Smart Motorway schemes, the decision was made to dispose of the UK fleet.

The result of the sale was staggering, with the whole inventory being hotly anticipated, with interest from an international audience. On the day bidding was brisk and the hammer for each lot exceeded the expectations of Brian Doogue Haulage, and the Euro Auctions team. The final result was above pre-sale valuations, showing the strength of the market for good quality, specialist machinery such as this.

David Betts, Sales Manager with Euro Auctions who managed the disposal for Brian Doogue Haulage Ltd, comments, “It is not often that a consignment of vehicles such as this come to the market, that are of such an exceptional specification and quality. These were very special vehicles, and in exceptional condition, having been maintained well. The entire consignment sparked great interest, with bidding being very brisk.

“The final hammer prices were also quite unexpected, exceeding initial valuations for far exceeding the valuations for all lots. This sale again highlights that plant and machinery auctions such as Euro Auctions, and the facility in Leeds in particular, are excellent places for consignors to dispose of machinery, rotate stock and get good prices for their equipment.”