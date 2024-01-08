New Komatsu All-Electric Excavator Set to Debut in European Markets

Komatsu has revealed details of a new all-electric excavator which they confirm is destined for sale in their domestic and European markets early in the year ahead.

The 13-ton class PC138E-11 will be equipped with a 225-kWh lithium-ion battery for long hours of operation and is being viewed by Komatsu as ‘a step toward the establishment of a market for electrified construction equipment with an eye to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050’.

By equipping a high-capacity lithium-ion battery and integrating a cooling system for the battery and electric components, Komatsu claims to have achieved ‘a long operation time while reducing the rear-end swing radius.’

‘In regions where electric construction equipment markets are expected to be formed, Komatsu is working to have a variety of customers – with different machine operating conditions and power supply sources – use the PC138E-11 as a rental machine so they can experience its environmental friendliness and safety’ their announcement states.

At Intermat 2024, Komatsu Europe will present the PC138E-11 with a Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit described as ‘a simple and flexible technological enhancement now available for a broad range of Komatsu machines.’

In addition to its zero exhaust emissions, its many features include a compact body size, reduced worksite noise, a reduction in machine vibration and heat generation, less operator stress and fatigue, and a substantial reduction in routine check-ups and periodic maintenance thanks to the absence of check-up items relating to the engine and fuel.

Other vital stats are 0.50 cubic metres bucket capacity, 7,970mm length, 2,490mm width and 3,005mm height and 1,830mm tail swing.

Commenting, Denis McGrath, sales director with Komatsu distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales said: “As trends in motor vehicles, materials handling, heavy transport, and other sectors show, public demand for electric-powered construction equipment will grow, driven by small-to-medium projects and utilities contractors.

“For that reason, praise must go to Komatsu for their work in the development of battery-powered equipment,” he added.