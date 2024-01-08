CASE Launches Essential 20-Tonne Crawler Excavator Cx210e-S

CASE Construction Equipment has added a second 20-tonne class crawler excavator to its E-Series lineup, with the launch of the CX210E-S. The ‘Essential’ alternative to the regular CX210E, the CX210E-S retains all the performance and operator comfort as well as quality and reliability of the standard model, but comes with a simplified offer at an increasingly competitive price point.

The machine is powered by an identical FPT NEF6 Stage V diesel engine and features the same outstanding Japanese technology, delivering equally impressive productivity and controllability.

The CX210E-S uses a heavy-duty version of the lower frame, with an LC undercarriage with reinforced components. The track frames have a single-track guide, and triple grouser steel shoes are available in 600mm heavy-duty, or 700mm widths.

The excavators feature a heavy duty monoboom and a single, equally heavy-duty 2.94m dipper arm option. The CX210E-S comes factory-fitted with standard quick coupler circuit and high-flow multifunction auxiliary hydraulics, with a low-flow circuit also available for enhanced versatility with all kinds of attachments.

The operator’s cab boasts a pneumatic and heated operator’s seat with suspended joystick consoles, 10’’ display with integrated A/C and five configurable buttons, a Bluetooth radio, an LED light package, and a FOPS Level 2 top guard, thus offering the same degree of uncompromised protection and comfort to the operator as the current CX210E.

The E-S model tips the scales around 500kg heavier than the CX210E, due to the heavy-duty build of its front-end equipment, lower structure and undercarriage, and it can be boosted by another 500kg by selecting an optional counterweight to better manage heavier attachments. It boasts lifting capacity and drawbar pull virtually unchanged and the machine also delivers the very same breakout forces.

The new ‘Essential’ model will benefit from all of the existing services offered by CASE, including extended warranty and planned maintenance contracts, regular inspections, fluid analysis, maintenance kits and telematics.

The CX210E-S is supplied as standard with the same bi-directional modem as other E-Series crawler excavators, allowing customers to enjoy the full range of advanced CASE connectivity services such as CASE SiteWatch and pro-active dealer support via CASE SiteConnect.

The 20-tonne sector remains one of the most highly competitive arenas in the European crawler excavator market. By offering a simplified configuration choice and even more competitive pricing, with no loss of performances, quality or reliability, the CX210E-S provides CASE dealers with an ‘Essential’ option for cost-conscious rental and contracting customers launching across Europe in the first quarter of 2024.