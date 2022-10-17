Michelin Recognised For Commitment to Decarbonisation

Michelin Tyre plc has been recognised for its commitment to decarbonisation, winning the prestigious Tyre Industry Environmental and Sustainable Solution of the Year Award for the second year running at the National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA) Awards.

Announcing the winner, television presenter and event host Louise Minchin said: “Michelin’s entry was considered visionary and a template for an approach to long-term sustainability in manufacturing within the context of the circular economy.”

Commenting on the win, Michelin UK Managing Director said: “In a world where raw materials are finite, and during a climate emergency, our key focus is on using less energy and fewer raw materials, whilst continuing to do what we do best – maximising performance and efficacy over the lifespan of our products, and the safety of goods and people”.

The NTDA Awards were held at the VOX Conference Centre, Birmingham recently in front of some 600 senior tyre industry representatives.