Local Link in Metso Outotec Contender Parts Scheme

Through its newly-established Contender series, crusher manufacturer Metso Outotec is offering what it terms ‘a one-stop-shop premium crusher parts service’ to third-party non-Metso Outotec users.

Explaining their service, the Finnish company states: “With over 100 years of crushing experience, Metso Outotec understands how parts fit and function within a crusher for maximum performance.”

Under the Metso Outotec Contender premium spare parts scheme, the Finnish manufacturer is taking what they term ‘an OEM approach’ to the design and fabrication of quality parts that can be used ‘ for both their own and non-Metso Outotec crushers’, with service and maintenance included.

Named by Metso Outotec amongst a cross-section of leading third-party manufacturers for whose crushers compatible parts could be sourced under the scheme are Sandvik (for CH, CS and CJ models), FLSmidth and ThyssenKrupp.

Through their distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales, and their global distributor network, crusher owners are assured by Metso Outotec of ‘finding the part they need, when they need it, and at the lowest total cost.’

Knowing that ‘aggregate producers often seek to optimize their crusher maintenance’, the range of compatible crusher parts available under the Contender arrangement includes Bronze Bushings; Head Nut with Torch Ring; Step Bearings; Spider Bushings and Grease Seal Rings (as separate loose parts or as a lapped kit); Eccentric Wear Ring; Lube Oil Pumps Seals; Filters & Valves; Pinion Shaft Housing Parts; Enhanced Dust Seal Rings; Chevron Seals; and Mainshaft Sleeves.