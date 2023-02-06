Speedy Becomes a Youth Verified Business

Speedy, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading tools and equipment hire services companies, has been verified as a Youth Verified Business by Youth Group, the UK’s largest community of young people, after successfully completing the youth verification challenge.

Becoming Youth Verified aligns with Speedy’s People First strategy, and underpins its values of innovation, inclusivity, and togetherness. The youth verification challenge process has allowed Speedy to diversify and strengthen its workforce with outstanding young talent.

Being Youth Verified not only benefits the young people who work at Speedy, but also the customers it serves. Speedy is committed to ensuring that young people are heard, mentored, developed, nurtured, and part of the Speedy family.

The company plans to expand the work it does around mental health, EDI, ESG, flexible working, career development opportunities, and mentoring, so all young people can progress in the pathways they choose, be happy, healthy, and feel embraced by what is known amongst its people and customers as ‘the Speedy Spirit’.

The youth verification challenge also strengthens the company’s brand reputation, as it shows that it is looking to the future, diversifying its workforce, and utilising the amazing skills young people bring every day. Speedy plans to leverage this status to attract more young people to the company. By working with Youth Group Speedy intends to showcase the hire industry and the plethora of career opportunities available within it.

In addition, Speedy plans to help as many young people as possible with the Youth Group to access support, mentoring and career guidance, to prepare them for the world of work. The company encourages other businesses to take the youth verification challenge and to see the positive impact it can have on young people.

The verification process with Youth Group opens businesses’ eyes to what they can do for young people already in the business to make their journey better and to retain them. Being Youth Verified also allows businesses to give something back to young people, helping remove the anxiety around those first steps into work and in exploring possible career journeys.

Ellie Armour, Chief People Officer at Speedy said: “We are inspired by the Youth Group and its goals to support young talent into work whilst simultaneously assisting with attracting them into progressive businesses like Speedy. There are over 1.7 million young people connected to the Youth Group, all seeking some level of guidance when it comes to finding a career for themselves. We are delighted to be Youth Verified and excited to share our opportunities and welcome more young people into our Speedy family.

Leon Marseglia, Chief Operating Officer at Youth Group said: “We are thrilled to have Speedy join our growing list of Youth Verified Businesses. Their commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and the development of young talent aligns perfectly with our mission at Youth Group. This is just the beginning of a meaningful partnership between our organisations, and we look forward to supporting Speedy in their continued efforts to create a better future for all young people.”