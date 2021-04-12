Kubota Launches EU Stage V Tracked Dump Trucks

Kubota has expanded its extensive range of track dumpers with the launch of two new Stage V emissions compliant models.

The KC300HR-5 and KC300H-5 are compact and powerful and are ideal for transporting construction materials quickly and efficiently, especially in rough terrain.

Both models have a maximum load capacity of 2,875 kg and are capable of transporting large quantities of material in a short time. In the H version, the machine is equipped with a hydraulic three-sided tiltable loading trough. The tipping angle of this model is max. 55°, the tipping angle of the HR version is max. 84°.

In addition, the tipper is equipped with a stepless, hydraulic 180° rotation function (HR – hydraulic rotation 90° right / 90° left). With this version, the rotation function can be actuated at the same time as the tipping of the body. This gives the operator the great advantage of being able to unload the bulk material with pinpoint accuracy, which significantly increases the flexibility of the machine.

The heart of these two models is the liquid-cooled Kubota diesel engine V2403, which complies with the current European exhaust gas stage V. The four-cylinder diesel engine enables the machine to be operated with a high degree of flexibility. It provides the operator with a wide power spectrum in all working situations and, if required, a high driving speed of up to 11 km/h, even when loaded.

Other design features include a robust crawler chassis that guarantees the operator efficient and comfortable working. Ground clearance is 330 mm, ensuring avoidance of obstacles and making machine use on uneven terrain much easier.

In addition to outstanding versatility and performance, special emphasis was also placed on driver comfort when developing these new track dumpers. The comfortable, reversible seat allows the driver to turn 180 degrees and face the opposite direction of travel. This allows the driver to quickly and easily adjust his seating position to the corresponding loading direction at all times, even in tight construction sites.

Joystick operation and a digital display showing all important engine and machine data ensure simple and smooth operation and are always in the operator’s field of vision, even in reverse gear and with the seat direction adjusted.

Glen Hampson, Construction Division Manager at Kubota, said, “These two KC300H-5 and HR-5 models are an exciting new addition to our track dumper range and the result of years of experience and continuous investment in new product development. The KC300-5 meets the latest European Stage V diesel emissions regulations and combines power and speed with unbeatable flexibility – all in a compact design.”