IPAF extends Competent Assessed Person programme

The Competent Assessed Person (CAP) programme from the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) has been adapted to suit those inspecting or maintaining mast-climbing work platforms (MCWPs) and construction hoists, including goods hoists, transport platform hoists and passenger hoists.

During 2020 and early 2021, IPAF’s Training Department has worked to adapt the course to suit those inspecting and maintaining MCWPs and hoists, in response to growing demand across the industry for a recognised programme to certify individuals as having the skills to inspect and examine the equipment as per the legal requirements of national and international safe-use standards.

Angel Ibáñez, IPAF’s Representative for MCWPs and Related Products, comments: “IPAF has worked to meet demand in our part of the access industry by modifying its well-recognised training for MEWP operators to certify operatives, installers and demonstrators of MCWPs and construction hoists, so it makes complete sense for us to also create a version of the CAP assessment that is also tailored to these machines.

“We’re pleased to say that this has now been delivered and will be available via selected IPAF Training Centres, initially in both English and Spanish. We expect take-up for this new version of the IPAF CAP assessment will be strong from the outset.”