Kleemann SPECTIVE CONNECT now new with Tool Management

A new intuitive SPECTIVE operating concept will make a significant contribution to efficient operability of Kleemann crushing plants; the mobile SPECTIVE CONNECT app, in particular, supports operators on a typical workday.

Crushing tools on the machines can now also be conveniently managed in SPECTIVE CONNECT. The system has been extended by the practical “Tool Management” feature. Tool Management permits documentation of the plant crushing tools and their service times in SPECTIVE CONNECT.

Via SPECTIVE CONNECT, an initial manual selection of the tool takes place. These are the TRON rotor ledges for the impact crusher, the BITE crusher jaws for the jaw crusher and the CONE bowl liner and crusher cone for the cone crusher, which are available in different versions.

The current tool, the operating hours and the crushed tons during the current usage period are then displayed in the dashboard. Furthermore, other optional tools can be displayed and assigned to the project. The operator therefore always has an overview of the tools installed in the machine.

Tool logbook

When a tool is assigned, the current date, the current operating hours and – with the use of a belt scale – the machine’s performance is documented. If it is necessary to change the tool, a new tool can be assigned in SPECTIVE CONNECT or the time of turning can be documented. The previous tools remain in the system’s history. After some time, an average service life can be calculated. A pending tool change can also be planned in good time.

Advantage to the operator: good planning means less downtime. The Tool Management information is available to all connected SPECTIVE CONNECT users – synchronisation takes place automatically.

The continuous further development of the digital tool box of SPECTIVE and SPECTIVE CONNECT makes not only higher operating safety possible, but also a higher availability, higher utilisation and therefore higher cost-effectiveness.