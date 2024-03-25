Bobcat showcases brand-new material handling lineup for the first time

Bobcat chose the recent LogiMAT 2024 show as the backdrop for the international debut of its material handling lineup.

Having incorporated more than 200 forklifts and warehouse solutions into its portfolio over the past year, the manufacturer was showcasing a selection of its newly rebranded models, including a variety of diesel and electric forklifts, reach trucks and warehouse equipment.

The first Bobcat-branded material handling units began rolling off production lines at the organization’s plants in South Korea, China and Germany in January. The brand’s LogiMAT lineup represented the culmination of a two-year global initiative, through which the full range of forklifts and warehouse equipment formerly produced by Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV) has been successfully rebranded as part of the Bobcat family.

Scott Park, CEO and Vice Chairman of Doosan Bobcat, said: “Through our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, we have significantly broadened our product portfolio to not only meet the needs of our loyal customers but also to inspire and empower new customers to conquer their toughest challenges. With an expanded range of solutions, we’re empowering even more customers to accomplish more.”

Bobcat also used LogiMAT 2024 as a platform to showcase its TL25.60 super compact telehandler, whose optimized dimensions and superior manoeuvrability allow it to operate effectively in tight spots without compromising performance. Bobcat’s expanded lineup now includes all models previously manufactured under the DIV name.

An expanded portfolio

The incorporation of more than 200 forklifts and warehouse solutions into Bobcat’s portfolio represents a natural extension of the brand’s offering, delivering new and innovative products, attachments and services with the power to add significant value to the operations of both new and existing customers.

Vaclav Kratky, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Bobcat EMEA, said: “For more than 60 years, the Bobcat brand has been synonymous with world-class compact equipment. Our company has led the industry with tough, versatile, empowering and inventive equipment and solutions, and we continue to offer an unparalleled customer experience that distinguishes us from the competition. With the integration of the former DIV material handling portfolio, we are doubling down on the power of the Bobcat brand.

“This global rebranding initiative has resulted in a number of additional advantages for Bobcat customers, including an increased two-year warranty as standard for the majority of our products,” Kratky continued. “Our standard warranties can be further enhanced with extension and financing programs, which begin from 0% for 24 months. As part of the project, we have also leveraged Bobcat’s industry-leading sales and service training programs and facilities to upskill our material handling dealers, which will enhance customer experience.”