Keep waste out of the environment and in our economy – Poots

Recycling benefits not only the environment, it also helps NI businesses – keeping waste out of the environment and in our economy, Environment Minister Edwin Poots MLA has said after visiting Bryson Recycling recently.

The Minister met with a local collection team in Ballyclare to see a kerbside box collection and then travelled to their Mallusk depot, to see their approach to recycling household waste and to listen into the potential economic opportunities for the waste industry and local manufacturers.

Speaking about the visit, Minister Poots said: “It is very clear that there are great benefits for our environment, our householders and our local economy, to recycle more, recycle often and reduce contamination.

“When a product has reached the end of its life, the aim is to retain its value by recycling it into something productive that can be used repeatedly, creating further value. This not only creates cost-effective recycled packaging, it creates hundreds of highly-skilled jobs in the manufacturing sector.

“It also boosts our local economy by minimising waste, maximising the value of that waste, and reducing pollution and carbon emissions. I’d like to see more and more businesses in Northern Ireland grasp the momentum behind recycling and creating a circular economy, by being innovative and proactive in their approach to waste management and in using locally sourced recyclables in their products.”

Speaking about household waste, the Minister said: “I am pleased to see that householders are recycling over 50% of their waste, meeting our strategy and European targets well ahead of schedule. It’s an impressive milestone and one that I know we can improve on further.

“I’d like to thank householders for continuing to recycle and supporting our economy during Covid-19 and I’d also like to thank those working in the waste sector for continuing to provide this essential service. I am very grateful to you all for your hard work.”