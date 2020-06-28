Terex Ecotec Expand Shredder Range

Terex Ecotec is expanding its shredding range with the introduction of the TSS 390, a robust and versatile single shaft, slow speed shredder.

Powered by a fuel efficient 493HP Scania DC13 engine, it is designed for maximum output and minimum down time. Ideal for volume reduction, the TSS 390 can handle the toughest of materials, is simple to operate and offers excellent all-round serviceability.

Tony Devlin, Business Line Director for Terex Ecotec said, “We are committed to delivering innovative, high quality products and the addition of the TSS 390 will further enhance an already significant range of shredding products. The TSS 390 has been rigorously tested and proven in a diverse range of applications and will open up new opportunities in the market. It will be manufactured in our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Derry which will support the ongoing growth and development of Terex Ecotec’s ever expanding product portfolio.”

The TSS 390’s 3m long shredding shaft was expertly designed in-house and is made from heavy-duty steel with easily replaceable, bolt-on shredding teeth. Being hydrostatically driven, it offers the benefit of full speed, full torque reverse and provides protection against contaminants. This combined with customisable shredding programs enable the operator to configure the machine to their specific requirements and offers improved shaft cleaning in difficult applications, reducing wrappage and optimising throughput.

Shredding takes place against a hydraulically adjustable counter comb which allows the operator to easily tailor the product size to suit their needs. This comb can be operated in either a fixed position, where product size is critical or in release mode when the comb can open rapidly to allow large contaminants to pass without the need to stop shredding.

Designed to provide operators with unrivalled levels of service access the shredding chamber has hydraulically operated doors on both sides allowing chamber maintenance to be carried out with ease. The TSS 390 offers quick set-up and will be ready to shred in a matter of minutes. All conveyors are modular in design allowing each one to be removed independently reducing maintenance downtime. A separate transfer conveyor with a high specification belt ensures material is effectively removed from below the shredding chamber. Both the transfer and product conveyors benefit from a speed monitoring which adds additional protection against blockages.

The optional over-band magnet provides magnetic separation and is both height and angle adjustable via a remote control. The magnet can be configured to discharge from either side of the machine and lifts up and away from the product conveyor when not in use. The chamber camera and monitor screen are an optional extra, however it enables the operator to see exactly what is happening inside the chamber and helps refine the shredding programs to provide maximum throughput in even the most difficult applications.

Available in both tracked and wheeled variants the TSS 390 will come fitted as standard with the industry leading T-Link telematics solution. T-Link has been designed to improve productivity, efficiency and profitability for customers.