JCB Brings the Boom to Executive Hire Show 2024

The JCB stand will see an Executive Hire Show debut for the JCB A45E electric articulated boom access platform; the Executive Hire Show takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena on the 14th and 15th February.

The recently launched JCB aerial work platform brings zero emissions operation, increased efficiency, enhanced operator access and higher levels of monitoring to improve productivity for customers.

Key features include maximum platform height of 13.84m with 7.47m forward reach, 300kg lift capacity, secondary guarding, puncture-proof tyres, slew lock and emergency override, in addition to JCB LiveLink real-time remote monitoring.

The A45E is powered by eight 6V batteries, creating a 48V, 400AH operating system. The battery packs are located on either side of the lower chassis, maintaining a low centre of gravity for added stability and improved traction.

The machine boasts four-wheel drive and two-wheel steering as standard and is capable of climbing up to 40% gradients. Maximum platform height is 13.84m with a horizontal reach of up to 7.47m and a lift capacity of 300kg. The platform itself measures 0.84m by 1.84m. In addition to four harness clipping positions, a secondary guarding system is provided, automatically halting boom functions when triggered, to protect the operator and prevent crushing.

JCB’s LiveLink telematics monitoring system provides real-time operating data on performance, service schedules and fault codes. Managers can remotely record engine operation, low fuel warnings, tilt sensor warnings and overload warnings. LiveLink also provides battery voltage, fuel level and platform load percentage data.