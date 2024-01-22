AED return for Rokbak signals strength and targets for 2024

At the beginning of a significant year for the Scottish articulated hauler manufacturer, Rokbak is attending the AED Summit in Las Vegas to discuss growth and future plans with its North American dealers and customers.

A new year began with Rokbak attending the 2024 Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit, the North American event which brings equipment distributors, manufacturers and service providers together.

At AED, Rokbak is busy connecting with dealers and customers, highlighting significant market share increases in North America, discussing future plans as well as processing product orders and engaging in new business.

“AED gives us a great opportunity to meet our growing network face-to-face, all in one place,” says Robert Franklin, Rokbak’s Director of Sales – Americas. “With over 70% of our North American dealers in attendance, it’s great to review business, the market and our industry together. Getting that insight through dealers’ eyes gives you an ideal perspective of what’s going on in the market and what’s ahead.

“We’ve had some great feedback on our trucks and been able to share what dealers and customers can expect from us in 2024 and beyond.”

Back in the USA

Rokbak has returned to Las Vegas ten months after attending CONEXPO in March 2023, which marked the first time the Rokbak RA30 and RA40 haulers had been on display at a North American tradeshow. Since rebranding as Rokbak in 2021, the company has seen huge demand for its articulated haulers in North America. The majority of the trucks that leave Rokbak’s factory in Motherwell, Scotland are sent to the region.

“In North America, you can see the trucks out working across the region in sectors such as quarrying, urban infrastructure, highways and housing developments,” says Robert. “Demand is strong and we’re not only seeing our existing dealers grow their businesses we’re also signing new dealers too.”

Another Rokbak milestone

2024 marks the company’s 10-year anniversary since its acquisition by the Volvo Group, which produced huge investment in the Motherwell factory and its products. In 2021, by rebranding as Rokbak, the articulated hauler manufacturer became the first new brand the Volvo Group has ever launched.

“We’ve received extremely positive feedback since launching the new brand and this is being reflected again at AED,” concludes Robert. “Our North American customers and dealers have noticed the improvements we’ve made to the trucks in recent times and this is supporting strong demand. “We will continue to invest in our trucks to support customer needs.

“We’ve now got customers and dealers who are networking with each other, so the incoming calls are growing thanks to customer satisfaction and word of mouth.

“The volume, dealer network and market share increases that we’ve seen in 2023 are thanks to the dedication of our team. It has meant we go into 2024 with positivity, which we’re enjoying sharing at AED.”