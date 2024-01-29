Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2024

Led by the Department for the Economy and running from 5th – 9th February 2024, Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week aims to highlight the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both individuals and businesses.

This will be an excellent opportunity for CEF members to demonstrate the current talent within their ranks and showcase the opportunities in the Construction Industry. Utilizing social media content, conducting video interviews, participating, or hosting your own events are all effective ways to engage potential prospects and help address the widespread skills gaps in the NI Construction Industry.

Moira Doherty, Head of Skills and Education at DfE, said: “Employed from the start, you earn while you learn, working alongside experienced staff as well as studying at a local college, university or private training provider. And for employers, apprenticeships offer access to fresh talent as apprentices gain the real-world skills and qualifications needed to help your business grow. I encourage anyone with an interest in an apprenticeship to check out the events planned for NI Apprenticeship Week and get involved to find out more.”

For more information click here