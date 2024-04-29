Manitou Group Celebrate 40th anniversary of public listing

Material handling, aerial work platform and earth moving manufacturers Manitou Group has celebrated the 40 years since the company went public by ringing the opening bell on the stock market.

Listed on the stock exchange on April 24, 1984, Manitou Group has since grown strongly, particularly internationally, while remaining guided by its mission: to improve working conditions, safety and performance throughout the world, while preserving people and their environment.

Today, the company has 10 production sites and 34 companies on every continent. It invests an average of over 100 million euros a year in research & development, industrial tools and digital transformation to meet the challenges of sustainability and long-term viability.

In 2023, the Group achieved historic sales of 2.9 billion euros, 82% of which were generated outside France. Driven by the Group’s values – reliability, commitment, passion – and by the “New Horizons 2025” roadmap, the 5,500 employees are more than ever committed to being agents of change in a world in motion.

Jacqueline Himsworth, Chairman of the Board, explains: “The decision to open up our capital to the stock market enabled us to strengthen our financial structure while looking to the long term. Today, we are maintaining this vision to ensure the long-term future of our Group, with the confidence of our investors enabling us to continue to develop Manitou Group’s business.”

The share price, which was close to €1 at the time of the public listing, has since risen 25-fold. Shares are listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris market. Today, 64.5% of the Group’s capital is held by the Braud and Himsworth founding families.