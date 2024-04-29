MAN TGE in Pole Position for FAUN Zoeller (UK)

FAUN Zoeller (UK) the most respected name in the production of refuse collection bodies, lifters and road sweepers, has just taken delivery of a new mobile service fleet, 14 New MAN TGE’s all supporting the companies striking livery and motto “Always in Pole Position to support our Customers”.

The new vehicles come in a wide cross-section of models, including, eight standard wheelbase normal roof models, three standard wheelbase high roofs, two long-wheelbase super-high roofs and a long-wheelbase high roof, each of the vehicles has been specified to suit Faun Zoeller’s mobile engineering, customer support and field service teams requirement.

All 14 vehicles are 3.5-tonne front-wheel drive models fitted with MAN TGE’s much-acclaimed 140 hp (103 kW) 4-cylinder BiTurbo EU6d diesel engines. Fitted longitudinally into the robust TGE chassis, these cutting-edge engines will offer FAUN Zoeller outstanding performance, high efficiency and a long service life, together with, impressively low consumption and exceptional reliability.

Each of the vehicles has been ordered with MAN’s optional 8-speed automatic transmission which offers the drivers and field service engineers a silky-smooth drivetrain and relaxing driving experience.

Stewart Gregory, Commercial Director FAUN Zoeller (UK) Limited, commented: “These are the first MAN TGE vans that we have operated within our business, so we’re keen to see how they perform as they crisscross the country helping to service and maintain our customers’ vehicles. The first of the new TGE’s went on the road in November and we instantly received honest and outstanding feedback from the field service engineers. This feedback is important as our engineering team spend their days in the vehicles, so their views and opinions are very much respected.”