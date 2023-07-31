Irish construction firms urged to help build homes and schools in South Africa 

Former Ireland and Munster rugby player CJ Stander is calling for Irish building contractors and firms to join him in South Africa for a charity building project co-ordinated by Irish charity Mellon Educate and the British and Irish Trading Alliance which will see the construction of 1,000 homes and schools throughout impoverished communities this year.

Stander has just been announced as the newest international ambassador for the British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA), who have just announced a partnership with Mellon Educate, the Irish-based charity who build homes and schools in South Africa’s poorest townships.

In November this year, 20 BITA members including President Paul Whitnell will travel to South Africa to join ambassador CJ Stander in the building of 1,000 homes and schools for those in need and are actively seeking participation from construction firms and their employees.

The group says their partnership with Mellon Educate “cements their commitment to put words into action when it comes to building a global community, as well as their belief in the power of education to change the course of people’s lives.”

Founded in 2012, BITA is a non-profit networking organisation who foster business opportunities and connections across the UK and Ireland through relaxed networking events, training and mentoring hubs. Recent growth has led to global expansion across Europe, the USA, Australia, and now South Africa.

In addition to Mellon Educate, BITA supports several charities throughout the UK and Ireland, including the London Irish Centre and the Lighthouse Club Construction Charity which offers supports to those working within the building industry.

BITA Ambassador, CJ Stander said: he was “extremely proud” to be a BITA Ambassador. “It’s a pleasure to work with an organisation who will make a huge difference to so many of my fellow South Africans. As an honorary Irish man, I am calling on Irish builders to dig deep and offer their resources to assist struggling communities.

“Ireland was my home for a significant part of my adult life, and I know first-hand the generosity and kind spirit of Irish people. We’re hopeful of getting a great group out here to help Mellon Educate do what they do best and provide much-needed educational resources and housing across South Africa,” he added.

BITA President, Paul Whitnell commented: “BITA’s foundations are rooted in building connections and helping our members across the globe navigate the occasionally daunting world of networking, but we are also equally passionate about giving back to our communities.

“Our key values are integrity, passion and delivery and our partnership with Mellon Educate will allow us to make a tangible difference to people in need through the power of education and quality housing.”

“I welcome the addition of CJ Stander to our team of ambassadors and would echo his call to ask those in the in a position to help offer their resources to get involved for the chance to make a positive impact on the lives of others,” Mr Whitnell concluded.

For further information on BITA or to express interest in assisting them with their upcoming trip to South Africa – visit https://bita.ie/ or email [email protected]