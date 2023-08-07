Sunbelt Rentals UK and Ireland raises £30,000 for three charities at Charity Golf Day

Leading equipment rental company Sunbelt Rentals UK and Ireland has revealed its recent Charity Golf Day raised more than £30,000 for three charities across the UK.

Hosted at JCB Golf and Country Club, the event brought together customers, suppliers, and colleagues for a day of competition and charitable giving. The support and generosity of all participants was a huge success, enabling the event to make a meaningful contribution to transforming the lives of those in need.

One of the beneficiaries of the funds raised was Carnytne & Riddrie Food Bank in Glasgow. They supply essential food supplies to those in the community facing hardship and work tirelessly to ensure no one goes hungry. With the funds raised by Sunbelt Rentals’ donations, the Food Bank can now expand its reach and provide food assistance to a greater number of people.

The Embassy Project, located in Manchester city centre, is another recipient of the funds. They provide a safe and inclusive environment for people experiencing homelessness. Through their initiatives, they offer essential resources to provide education, accommodation, and life skills training to equip individuals with tools they need to integrate back into society.

And lastly, Coram’s Fields, situated in London, is a remarkable charity with a unique playground and park area exclusively for children and young people to offer a safe space and community services including educational, recreational, and sporting activities. The funds donated by Sunbelt Rentals will aid Coram’s Fields with enhancing its offering ensuring a safe space to support every child with the opportunity to thrive.

Andy Wright, CEO of Sunbelt Rentals, expressed his gratitude and thanks to all of those who contributed to the success of the charity golf day.

He commented “We’re incredibly proud to have raised £30,000 to support three of our charity partners. This achievement would not have been possible without the generous support and commitment from our colleagues, customers and suppliers on the day who helped us in transforming lives in the communities in which we live and work. Their compassion to support Our Planet and leave a lasting positive impact on both our communities and charity partners was clear throughout the event.”

Through their sustainability plan, Our Planet, Sunbelt Rentals remains committed to supporting local communities and promoting sustainability towards a greener climate, thriving communities, successful customers, and engaged colleagues providing greater social impact.