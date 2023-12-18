Irish Construction and Civil Engineering Firm Niaron Ltd Names new MD

Niaron Ltd – the Irish-owned construction and civil engineering group, with offices in Limerick and Dublin – has announced the appointment of Colin Cleary as Managing Director, as the company targets further progress, development and growth.

Founded by brothers Niall and Ronan Keane, Niaron Ltd is a highly accomplished Irish family-owned construction and civil engineering company employing 80 people specialising in a range of services, including civil engineering, construction, marine projects, power generation, utilities, traffic management and transportation services. The company has extensive operations and resources nationwide.

With a commitment to excellence and a track record of successful delivery of projects, Niaron has established itself as a trusted partner both for semi-state bodies and private companies across multiple industries, programmes and projects. The company has established a strong reputation for its capability to deliver high quality results for industry-leading clients including complex state infrastructure and mission-critical projects.

From Knockerra, Killimer, Co. Clare, Colin Cleary has held senior management and operational roles in Ireland and the UK, successfully leading the delivery of heavy infrastructure, motorway, marine, pharmaceutical, energy, mechanical and electrical projects. He is a Fellow Chartered Engineer of Engineers Ireland holding a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering and Postgraduate Diploma in Construction Law from Trinity College Dublin, and a Diploma in Engineering from Technological University Dublin.

Niaron’s co-founders and directors Niall and Ronan Keane said, “We warmly welcome Colin as Managing Director as we target further growth and development and look forward to continuing success for our high-performance team of people, in partnership with our valued clients. Colin will leverage his strong leadership qualities, supporting continuous development in the skills of our people and our organisational and operational resources as we meet evolving industry trends for ongoing success.

“We strive for excellence and innovation across every aspect of our organisation and operations. This strategic appointment marks our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier construction and civil engineering services where we have built our company on the values of reliability, dependability, and responsiveness, and we’ve seen this reflected in the trust that our clients place in us. Colin’s extensive experience and skills align seamlessly with our company’s goals and, we’re looking forward to building further on the solid foundations for growth that we’ve already established.”

Colin Cleary said, “I’m delighted to join an outstanding team of multi-skilled people where Niaron has a long-established reputation for the delivery of excellent services together with a commitment to quality, reliability and client satisfaction, while setting remarkable standards in our industry.

“Building on these foundations, we will continue to develop our organisational and operational capabilities, meeting the needs of our clients and supporting their programmes and projects to success, based on the solutions we can offer and the enduring partnerships that we will continue to foster with the industries and clients who we serve.”