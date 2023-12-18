Briggs Equipment become title sponsor of the North West 200

Briggs Equipment, part of the Briggs Group which includes Balloo Hire, is to be the new title sponsor of the North West 200.

Briggs Equipment has enjoyed previous involvement with the event as a team and race sponsor; the new three-year title agreement provides a major boost for the iconic north coast festival of racing.

“It feels great to confirm that the Briggs North West 200 will bring the best road racing in the world to the Triangle circuit in May next year,” Briggs Equipment Ireland Managing Director, Gary Clements, said.

“Together with our Group company, Balloo Hire, we have a long-standing relationship with the North West 200 and this is the ideal opportunity to strengthen that connection for many years to come. Briggs has always been committed to supporting the local economy and this event is vitally important for businesses in the region. For many, it is the biggest week of the year, and we are proud to play our part in making sure it continues.”

Alongside the major financial investment in the NW200, Briggs Equipment and Balloo Hire will also provide machinery and infrastructure within the paddock area.

In recent years, Briggs Equipment has established itself as Ireland’s number one provider of tailored engineering solutions, delivering first-class sales, hire, service and training support to their customers.

With the country’s largest fleet of materials handling equipment, powered access, commercial cleaners, specialist machinery and more, Briggs has enjoyed huge growth and secured long-term working relationships with many companies across the island.

Balloo Hire is the award-winning full-service equipment rental company, with seven depots across Northern Ireland for plant and access machinery, welfare, DIY, power generation, small tools and more.

A passionate road racing fan, Clements is excited by the opportunity to have a ‘hands on’ involvement in the famous north coast races. “No other road racing event gets the pulse racing like the North West 200,” he said. “The riders push it to the limit, giving their adoring fans an incredible spectacle they won’t find anywhere else. It is professional racing in a beautiful location – who could ask for more?

“I have been attending the North West 200 for the last 30 years, seeing legendary riders come and go, plus some who are still competing after all that time. This special place has so many amazing memories and I have no doubt we will see more extraordinary battles and records broken during the 2024 Briggs North West 200.”