Financing Options Expanded for Buying Bobcat Machines

Under a special promotion running to the end of December 2021, Bobcat is offering customers an expanded choice of attractive hire purchase financing options for buying new Bobcat loaders, mini-excavators and telehandlers.

The roster of finance options in the special promotion now includes a new Seasonal Payments Plan launched by Bobcat. This adds to the Buy Now, Pay Later; 50% Half Price Rentals and 0% Over 3Years plans also available in the promotion period. These finance schemes are attractive for customers in all markets, including construction, rental, agriculture, horticulture, waste, recycling and landscaping.

“Particularly suited to seasonal industries such as agriculture and horticulture, the new Seasonal Payments scheme adds another financing option to the wide array available to Bobcat customers. This expands choice and helps new and existing Bobcat customers to develop their businesses, both to weather tough market conditions, but also to meet increased demand,” says Hayley Quinn, Finance Manager for Doosan Financial Solutions EMEAin the UK& Ireland.

Different Financing Schemes

Seasonal Payments Plan – Under this scheme, customers pay an initial 10% down payment, followed by an agreed schedule dictated by the seasonal nature of their businesses of further payments over a 36 month period, based on a very attractive 0% interest rate.

Buy Now, Pay Later – Complementing the seasonal payments scheme, this plan provides up to 180 days deferral on the first payment. This allows customers to generate profits from their new Bobcat machines, well before they need to complete their first instalment payment, with no down payment and a 0.45% interest rate.

50% Half Price Rentals– Providing another level of flexibility, under the 50% Half Price Rentals finance scheme, customers pay a 10% down payment, but then only need to pay half of the regular monthly hire purchase payments for the first 12 months of the plan.

0%Over 3 Years– Completing the choice of finance plans is a 0% interest scheme, with payments spread over 36 months and with a 10% down payment. As with all the plans, the customer will own the equipment following the final payment.

John Christofides, Regional Sales Director, Northern Europe, East Europe and CIS and Russia for Bobcat EMEA, added: “With the addition of the new Seasonal Payments scheme, we are providing our customers with even more answers for purchasing Bobcat machines, so they can ensure their businesses prosper and meet increasing demand as we come out of the pandemic. Our special finance schemes also provide our customers’ businesses with the flexibility they need to deal with ever changing market conditions.”

All details and applications for the finance schemes are available via Authorised Bobcat Dealers in the UK.