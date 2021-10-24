Mecalac takes home gold at Business Awards  

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has taken home gold in the ‘International Trade and Export’ category at this year’s CoventryLive Business Awards. The ceremony, which took place at the CBS Arena, celebrated success and achievement from the region’s most innovative companies.

Recognised as one of Coventry’s leading businesses, Mecalac was rewarded for its commitment to continued export sales success through innovation, investment and working locally with the Chamber of Commerce.

The judges were impressed by the company’s incremental increase in international trade, despite the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its pivotal role in the global construction marketplace.

Mecalac has now won the coveted award twice, taking home gold in both 2018 and 2021. During this time, the company has continued to refine, redesign and expand its product offer with a number of innovative new models and state-of-the-art machine technologies.

Mark Royse, Head of Sales at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “Being recognised for our commitment to international trade and export is testament to the team’s hard work and dedication. With more than 60 years’ manufacturing experience, we’re hugely proud of our Coventry roots and consider it a real honour to be taking home such a prestigious accolade.

“While the ongoing impacts of COVID and Brexit have proven challenging, we’re committed to further developing our class-leading portfolio of compact construction equipment. From an export perspective, we continue to experience significant demand from across the globe, with construction professionals looking to invest in future-proof equipment for some of the world’s most innovative construction projects.”

For more information about Mecalac, or to find your nearest distributor, visit www.mecalac.com/en