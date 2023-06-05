engcon launch new and improved machine hitch

engcon is constantly working to improve its products, with the end customer always in the focus. To further enhance the end customer experience, engcon is now launching a new, improved machine hitch for excavators in the size of 12–19 tons.

In addition to making the machine hitch stronger, the retrofitting with EC-Oil blocks will be easier as the new machine hitch contains almost no hoses and minimises the risk of leaks. The end customer will also notice that the new bolt-on EC-Oil block has an increased hydraulic flow.

“Thanks to our innovation-driven work with a focus on the end customer, our customers can rely on engcon to always deliver state-of-the-art technology. Our package should be the complete solution and the premium product that our customers want, now and in the future,” says Martin Engström, Product Manager at engcon.

Advantages with the improved machine coupler S60: