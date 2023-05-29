Into the Future of Construction at Plantworx 2023

Technology is changing the face of the construction landscape – the last four years have seen a rapid growth in digital collaboration, electrification, connectivity, safety, telematics, real time- data, wearables, virtual and augmented reality – these coupled with the journey to automation, sustainability and the road to carbon zero, make the construction site of today and of the future a very different place.

From June 13th to June 15th at the East of England Arena & Events Centre in Peterborough. Plantworx will be the show where emerging and disruptive technologies will feature alongside construction equipment, innovation, technology products and services. The show remains the UK’s biennial showcase for the construction sector – and will lead visitors into the future of construction.

With a combination of live demonstrations and the latest in machine technology and support products, Plantworx offers a valuable experience for construction sector professionals.

There’s the new Get Connected Zone for connected technology and the new Awesome Earthmovers Operator Challenge – and back by popular demand is the Plantforce Simulation Zone. A special Plantworx offer has also been designed to attract to ‘startup’ companies and emerging innovators with the Plantworx “BIG Ideas” showcase concept.

The show will be hosting the Primary Engineer celebration event on Thursday 15th June, where local primary schools present their ‘handcrafted’ construction machinery projects. Thursday is also ‘Student Day’ where visitors can bring their children and grandchildren to Plantworx, pupils, students and graduates are also welcome.

Adding a light entertainment touch, Bob the Builder, the iconic children’s character, has come out of retirement, and will be ‘breaking ground’ to officially open Plantworx 2023. Alongside Bob, fan-favourite characters Scoop, Muck, and Dizzy will also be in attendance to celebrate this special occasion.