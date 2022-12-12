Contractor Purchases First JCB 245XR in Northern Ireland

A leading contractor has purchased the first JCB 245XR tracked excavator in Northern Ireland.

Ballynahinch-based Ryan Rogan Contracts Ltd was so impressed by a demonstration machine that it purchased a brand new 245XR tracked excavator and is delighted with how it is performing.

Supplied by dealer Dennison JCB, the JCB 245XR will be used by Ryan Rogan Contract Ltd’s customers on a range of water mains and sewage works projects across Northern Ireland.

Ryan Rogan Contracts Ltd Owner Ryan Rogan said: “We were looking about for a new excavator, after previously having had a JCB 140X. We usually use a competitor brand but we’re always happy to take a chance on a different manufacturer for the right machine.

“We read about the JCB 245XR and thought it was a nice-looking digger. We had a successful demonstration and took the decision to buy. The machine is good value for money and we are impressed with what it can do.

“We offer self-drive hire so value for money is important to us when putting a machine out for hire. Our customers do a lot of work with water mains and sewage works so the zero tailswing and flexibility of the machine is very helpful for their type of work. The machine is performing well and doing what our customers need it to do so we’re very happy.”

The JCB 245XR tracked excavators are powered by a highly efficient EU Stage V compliant JCB Dieselmax 448 diesel engine, delivering 129kW (173hp). The 4.8-litre engine uses a Selective Catalytic Reduction Filter (SCR-F) that comprises a combined SCR, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) with a large ash holding capacity.

The new machine features full size, one-metre wide cab, which is the largest in the sector. It delivers exceptional stability for maximum lifting capacity while quality hydraulic components deliver smooth, precise operation. Easy access to all service and maintenance points also boost uptime.

Founded in 2002, Ryan Rogan Contracts Ltd offers contracting work and plant hire from its base in Ballynahinch. The company specialises in water mains projects with contracts spanning across County Down, County Antrim and County Armagh.