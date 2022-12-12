Bobcat Reveals Most Powerful Compact Loaders

Bobcat has expanded the company’s next generation R-Series range of products with the launch of the new S86 and T86 compact loaders. The new S86 R-Series Skid-Steer Loader and T86 R-Series Compact Track Loader replace the previous 700 and 800 M-Series loaders and complete the current R-Series loader line-up.

Commenting on these new product introductions, Mike Vought, Vice President Product Management at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “The S86 and T86 are exceptional machines – the most powerful compact loaders we have ever built, providing even more versatility as both tool carriers and workhorses.”

Delivering a higher engine and hydraulic output, the Bobcat S86 and T86 are the most powerful compact loaders the company has ever built. Both machines use a well-proven Stage V compliant 3.4 l Bobcat engine – producing 78 kW (105 HP) at 2600 RPM. Just like all R-Series loaders, the engine is mounted in-line with direct drive, which improves the cooling capacity of the engine and hydraulic components. This change increases reliability in high-intensity applications such as road construction and forestry work.

John Chattaway, Loaders Product Manager at Bobcat, commented: “The S86/T86 follow on from the very successful introduction of the smaller S66/T66 and S76/T76 loaders. The S86/T86 top-of-the-range models continue the same trend by setting new industry standards in every area, from in-cab comfort and safety to available power and attachment versatility. The S86/T86 take what is possible with compact loaders to a whole new level.”

Best Hydraulics

One of the most exciting new aspects of the S86 and T86 is that both machines have for the first time a choice of three different auxiliary flow outputs. There is a standard flow configuration providing 87 l/min for applications such as load and carry, or where low hydraulic flow attachments are used. Bobcat also offers two additional hydraulic performance functions using the new Electronic Displacement Control (EDC) Pump: a High Flow function giving 138 l/min and a new, industry unique Super Flow function taking auxiliary flow to 159 l/min.

The Five Coupler Block (standard with the Super Flow option) provides a flexible approach to running different attachments. From one common source, the operator can attach both standard or high flow approved attachments to the smaller sized ½ inch quick couplers. Then when using Super Flow, the use of the ¾ inch couplers allows maximum performance and productivity from the approved advanced attachments.

Both High Flow and Super Flow options come integrated with Bobcat’s unique attachment control device (ACD). The S86 and T86 machines equipped with High Flow or Super Flow also have Power Bob-Tach Attachment systems as standard. The Power Bob-Tach is an added comfort and productivity feature that allows some attachments to be connected and removed without the operator leaving the seat, just using the switches conveniently located in the cab – it is optional on Standard Flow machines.

Lifting Capabilities

The new S86 and T86 workgroup design increases the ability to lift more, carry more and reach further. This is achieved by a new workgroup geometry that improves lifting capability throughout the lift arm’s range of motion. When combined with the high hydraulic performance and the lighter and stronger cast-steel lift arm sections, the loaders offer higher capacity throughout the lift cycle – even at full height.

Along with the S66/T66 and S76/T76 models launched over the last two years, the S86/T86 set new industry standards for in-cab comfort. This includes the low noise and vibration levels inside the one-piece sealed and pressurized cab, together with the intuitive SJC controls as standard, and the informative displays. The cab also has an HVAC system as standard and increased operator visibility, which can be further enhanced with the innovative Clear Side cab option.

With the latter, 75% of the side windows are mesh-free, ensuring an unobstructed view from the cab. Bobcat has also added a rear-view camera as standard equipment to the list. In addition to the standard 5 inch in-cab display, Bobcat offers as an option, an advanced 7 inch display that provides even more detailed machine information and unprecedented device connectivity.