Balcas is new NI Chamber Patron

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that Balcas is the latest organisation to join its list of Patrons.

Headquartered near Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, Balcas is a large manufacturer of timber products and a generator of renewable electricity. It is the largest manufacturer of renewable wood pellet fuel for heat in the UK and Ireland and 100% of its raw materials come from the sustainably managed forests of Ireland and Scotland.

As a new NI Chamber Patron, the company joins a select group of leading businesses who lend their support to the development of the region’s economy and business community.

Announcing the new partnership, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber said: “Balcas is a fantastically innovative manufacturing firm, which is leading the field in areas like sustainability and energy management. They have been valued members for some time and we are delighted that they have decided to strengthen the relationship further by becoming our newest Patron, as part of what we hope will be a very mutually beneficial partnership.”

Brian Murphy, CEO, Balcas added: “Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry provides invaluable support through information, and through contact with policy makers and other businesses. We are honoured to join the patrons of NI Chamber and to be one if its members.”