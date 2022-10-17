Plant & Civil Engineer Sept-Oct 2022

Welcome to our latest issue of Plant & Civil Engineer, bringing you all the very latest news from the plant, construction and waste recycling sectors, and what a busy period it has been right across the various aspects of the industry.

We are anticipating some movement on the issues surrounding the NI Protocol and how important it is that we finally see some form of agreement; the benefits for our industry, the construction materials sector in particular, cannot be overstated. Stable and frictionless logistics between GB and NI is essential.

On a more positive note, it’s good to see that across the UK in general retail sales of construction and earthmoving equipment in August were 6% above sales in the same month last year. This was the strongest performance since February when sales were ahead of last year’s levels by a similar amount, but the picture is rather mixed in Northern Ireland where sales year on year have declined by over 7%.

That said, a new report highlights that a range of supply chain issues are impacting sales of equipment and this suggests that without these problems, sales this year would probably be ahead of the “record” levels seen in 2021 – and as youwill read in this issue, plant and machinery dealers here are still winning some significant orders, so the overall picture looks to be an improving one.

Also in this issue, we report on the forthcoming Bauma exhibition in Germany, featuring some of the highlights visitors can expect. We also turn the spotlight on what’s new in the attachments market, and our ‘view from the cab’ looks at JCB’s latest rotating telehandler, the first to arrive in Northern Ireland, plus we have all your favourite features including plant hire, waste & recycling, auctions & finance and our recently introduced court report.

Please click the download button in the magazine viewer below