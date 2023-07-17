Workplace transport safety inspections at private waste premises underway

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has announced that a workplace transport inspection campaign of private waste premises has started. The campaign will continue into September 2023.

HSENI inspectors will assess the management of workplace transport risks and will focus on the key areas required to manage workplace transport effectively- safe site, safe vehicle, and safe driver.

Speaking ahead of the campaign, HSENI Principal Inspector Brian Pryce said: “Workplace transport continues to be an area responsible for fatalities and major injuries in the workplace.

“Our campaign will see Inspectors visiting private waste premises throughout Northern Ireland to ensure effective controls are in place to manage the risks associated with workplace transport.”

Inspections will focus on:

1) Safe Site

– Is there a traffic management plan in place?

– Are pedestrians and vehicles adequately segregated?

– Are measures in place to ensure persons hand sorting waste are physically segregated from vehicles?

– Are appropriate one-way systems in use?

2) Safe Vehicle

– Are measures in place to ensure vehicle all-round visibility?

– Are procedures in place to carry out pre-use checks and report defects?

– Have statutory examinations been completed for vehicles used for lifting?

– Are vehicles provided with horns, lights, reflectors, reversing alarms where necessary?

3) Safe Driver

– Do drivers hold adequate licenses / training certificates for the vehicles they are authorised to drive?

– Is there a programme of driver refresher training in place?

– Are there measures in place to prevent drivers falling from height during sheeting / loading activities?

The inspection template, which will be used by HSENI Inspectors can be downloaded at the link below:

www.hseni.gov.uk/publications/waste-workplace-transport-inspection-campaign-proforma-2023

Feedback from the 2022 waste workplace transport inspection campaign can be viewed at the following link: www.hseni.gov.uk/publications/waste-industry-workplace-transport-inspection-campaign-2022-23

HSENI Inspectors will be providing information and advice during the inspection campaign. Where significant risks are found Inspectors may take enforcement action in order to achieve compliance with health and safety legislation to ensure that the risks are properly managed.

Practical guidance on how to manage work related transport risks on site can be found in HSG136 – ‘A guide to workplace transport safety’, available at: www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/priced/hsg136.pdf.