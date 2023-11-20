Success at WaterAid NI “Flapper & Dapper” Ball 2023

The WaterAid Northern Ireland Committee has revealed that over £80,000 profit was raised at the WaterAid NI “Flapper & Dapper” Ball held recently at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The event goes from strength to strength, and this is the highest total raised at the ball in recent years.

All funds raised at the charity event will support a dedicated WaterAid project in Malawi, which will improve the health of women, girls and children by providing access to clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene in their communities.

The 1920s style event was a dazzling success, with entertainment from host, Cool FM broadcaster Pete Snodden, JH Academy of Theatre Arts – performing popular musical “Chicago” and up and coming talented local comedian Micky Bartlett, who has sold out major venues this year including the Waterfront Hall.

Sara Venning WaterAid NI President and CEO of NI Water said: “One in ten people worldwide don’t have a reliable source of clean water and NI Water is proud to lead the local WaterAid NI Committee and play our part in supporting the charity.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors and supporters of this year’s ball for helping us reach this phenomenal total of over £80,000! Special thanks also to this year’s Platinum sponsor – the “Belfast One Team.”

“The funds raised will make a real difference by supporting our “Deliver Life” project in Malawi which will improve the health of women, girls and children by installing solar-powered piped water supply systems, inclusive bathrooms and other sanitary facilities.

“Thanks to our generous supporters, basic human rights such as safe drinking water, clean water and soap for handwashing, decent toilets and the ability to shower after giving birth are now a reality in parts of Malawi.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast One Team added: “The integrated team comprising Stantec, Kier-BAM JV and MWH Treatment – was honoured to be the platinum sponsor for the 2023 WaterAid Ball in Northern Ireland and we are delighted that the ball has raised a record-breaking total for this event in recent years.

“As we collaborate with NI Water and McAdam on the vital upgrade to Belfast Wastewater Treatment Works, we’re constantly reminded of the essential role that clean water and proper hygiene facilities play in communities everywhere and are proud to support this worthy charity.”

Sponsors

The local committee would once again like to thank this year’s sponsors:

Platinum sponsor – Belfast One Team – comprising interdisciplinary design & engineering firm, Stantec, civils contractor Kier-BAM joint venture, and design & build process contractor, MWH Treatment – who have been working collaboratively with NI Water and project managers from McAdam on the upgrade of Belfast Wastewater Treatment Works.

Gold sponsors: DLJ Water, Murphy Process Engineering, BSG Civil Engineering, Farrans Construction, GEDA and Graham.

Silver sponsors: DAWSON WAM, Morrow Contracts, Meridian Utilities, Water Solutions Ireland, McAdam, Echo Managed Services and CivCo.

If your company would like to be involved in the 2024 WaterAid NI Ball, or find out more about other NI events, please email [email protected] for more information.