Smart Construction unveils Edge 2 at Intermat 2024

Earthmoving digital solutions expert, Smart Construction, is unveiling its latest product to champion digitalisation in the construction industry at Intermat 2024: Edge 2.

This new generation Edge serves as both a GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) base station for PPK or RTK drone surveying and a drone data processing unit, marking a notable advancement in simplifying drone surveying processes and point cloud data processing. The innovative features of this cutting-edge tool eliminate the need for specialised expertise, making it more user-friendly for individuals across various technical backgrounds.

The upcoming launch of the Edge 2 signifies a milestone in overcoming a barrier to broader drone surveying adoption, by significantly enhancing data processing speed and accuracy. The Edge 2 features advanced AI capabilities for object removal, further enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of data processing for all users.

Alongside the launch of Edge 2, demonstrations of fully electric Komatsu machines will take place on rotation throughout the day. This will include the Komatsu PC210LCE fitted out with Smart Construction’s 3D Machine Guidance system, allowing visitors to see firsthand how digital solutions impact the site environment.

Richard Clement, Deputy General Manager at Smart Construction commented: “We’re thrilled to be using the prestigious Intermat event to launch the roll out of Edge 2.

“This pioneering software will empower everyone on- and off- site, from site managers to surveyors and even marketing teams to speed up data processing from drone surveys to create a fully accurate digital twin, featuring 3D terrain maps that will save time spent on site when optimised with the Smart Construction Dashboard solution. Following on from the success of Edge, Edge 2 brings new benefits to enterprises looking to make the most of drone data at the site.

“At Smart Construction we’re committed to helping professionals within our sector to increase productivity within a mixed fleet across quarrying, earthmoving and general construction to ultimately save time and money.”

For more about its portfolio of digital solutions, Smart Construction can be found online at www.smartconstruction.io