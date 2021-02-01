Sandvik Mobiles awarded Bronze Diversity Mark for workplace Diversity and Inclusion

Co.Tyrone based Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens, has become the first engineering manufacturer in Northern Ireland to be awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark for commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace.

This ‘Mark of Progress’ recognises Sandvik Mobiles’ ongoing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. The award is independently assessed by a team of business experts who look for evidence of a target driven approach at addressing gender diversity across their organisation. Operating and exporting globally, with over 350 employees, the Ballygawley Centre of Excellence is leading the way with Diversity being a key strategic objective.

Diversity Mark NI was established in 2016, and has more than 70 members from all business sectors across Northern Ireland. It is an independent, not for profit organization. This accreditation looks to award organisations who demonstrate and highlight their commitment to advancing diversity within their workplace.

Andy McCullock, Vice President Mobile Crushers and Screens,commented: “We are proud to have reached the high standards required for the Bronze Diversity Mark.This award is important to us as it not only acknowledges our achievements so far, but demonstrates an ongoing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. Through the Charter Mark process, we’ve committed to promoting female representation in SandvikMobiles’ and building a positive inclusive culture.”

Eva Johansson, Head of HR, Crushing and Screening, said: “I recognise the commitment of the local organisation in Northern Ireland, and their dedication to striving for a culture of inclusiveness to benefit all employees. We value diversity and are dedicated to creating a working environment that’s inclusive, where everyone feels safe, supported and free to be themselves.”