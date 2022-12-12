Safety Reboot 2023 Resources Released

The Construction Employers Federation has released resources for the month long health & safety initiative, Safety Reboot, taking place throughout January 2023.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage construction companies to stop work for about 15 minutes, once a week throughout January, to take time to focus on key areas of health and safety.

Resources on eleven topics have been reviewed and updated where required by the CEF health and safety committee. These cover key areas of construction health and safety.

The resources should be used to start conversation and interaction between the workforce on issues that they encounter every day on site.

Companies are encouraged to get involved and to use these short stoppages as a time for staff to really engage with each other on the important topics.

Using the hashtag #SafetyReboot2023 you can share images and updates on how your company gets involved throughout January. This is a great opportunity to showcase how seriously construction companies in Northern Ireland take the health and safety of their workforces.