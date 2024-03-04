RiverRidge Sees First Fully Electric Skip Lift Vehicle in Northern Ireland

WASTE and resource management company, RiverRidge has taken delivery of Northern Ireland’s first and only fully electric skip lift vehicle, a Renault Trucks E-tech D Wide 4×2 with Hyva skip loader equipment.

The new addition is part of the company’s ambitious and market leading campaign to transition its fleet to zero-carbon engines within the next 15 years, and in so doing, reduce the carbon footprint of its transport services by 75%.

One of the main contracts that the vehicle will be used on is with international ship builder and defence contractor, Harland & Wolff, where RiverRidge has secured a new service level agreement.

Scott Argue, Waste Management Coordinator at Harland & Wolff said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with RiverRidge as they deliver Northern Ireland’s first and only fully electric skip lift vehicle.

“As part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, we are keen to work with businesses and explore how we can lower our carbon footprint, creating more sustainable ways of working. The development of zero-carbon facilities will no doubt make a positive impact on our sustainability goals, and, at a time when our yard is buzzing with activity, RiverRidge’s technology is both incredibly useful and an important step forward in sustainable technology.”

The vehicle is being supplied by Diamond Trucks and is Renault Trucks’ first commercially available 18 tonne skip lift offering in Northern Ireland.

“The addition of this vehicle to our fleet is one of a number of meaningful steps that the company is taking to meet the commitments we have made to all our stakeholders about reducing the carbon footprint of our collection services,” said Stephen Thompson, RiverRidge’s Group Transport Director.

Stephen Thompson was referring to RiverRidge’s detailed ESG strategy, Rethinking Our Future which was launched in 2022 and against which it released its first annual report in January 2024. The company has set out a comprehensive set of ambitions aimed at substantially elevating the sustainability of its activities across the entire group in terms of operational processes, employee well being and community development. The strategy also includes the development of a more robust governance structure that amongst other things seeks to develop and maintain a sustainable supply chain.

RiverRidge has become accustomed to leading the sector from the front. The company was and remains the only waste management operator to have developed a large-scale waste to energy facility which is located in the Belfast Harbour Estate.

As reported in the 2023 Annual Sustainability Report, the company has reduced the carbon footprint associated with the disposal of a tonne of residual household waste by 69% since the business started in 2011. This has been achieved by pioneering new and innovative techniques and processes related to the waste stream.

As Brett Ross, the CEO of RiverRidge has stated previously “innovation is in our DNA”. Speaking at the launch, Brett Ross went on to say, “Prior to the development of our ESG strategy, we consulted with a range of stakeholders to understand what they most want to see in terms of development over the coming decade. In almost every discussion, requests were made to address the environmental cost of waste and resource management. Today’s announcement is in part a response to these requests and speaks to our commitment to make investment decisions that are not based only on financial considerations, but on the issue of sustainability.”

Northern Ireland’s first electric skip lift vehicle will operate within the Belfast area with additional vehicles expected to be deployed across Northern Ireland over the coming years.

Speaking on behalf of Diamond Trucks, Matthew Keys said, “We are delighted that RiverRidge has selected the Renault Trucks E-Tech D for its first fully electric skip loader, leading the way in its transition to a zero-carbon future with a cleaner, quieter vehicle that delivers even more sustainably for its customers.”

