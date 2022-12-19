NI Water Hosts Collaboration event with local supply chain companies

NI Water recently held an event with its local supply chain companies to reflect on the performance of its IF105 Capital Delivery Integrated Partnership Framework after around 2.5 years in operation. This major framework delivers key water and wastewater infrastructure and non-infrastructure works across Northern Ireland.

The £1.7billion framework was awarded in May (Lot 1) and July (Lots 2 & 3) 2020 but did not have an official launch at the time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The framework will run for an initial four-year period, with the option to extend for a further four years and will help NI Water continue to deliver essential water and sewerage services for customers.

Key to the success of the framework is for NI Water and its supply chain to work closely together to increase collaboration, in order to successfully deliver NI Water’s capital projects efficiently and on time.

The event was an excellent platform to discuss how the framework is operating, whilst thanking the teams for all their achievements to date.

Local companies on the IF105 framework are as follows:

Lot 1-Deane Public Works; AG Wilson; BSG-Phace Group; and Civco

Lot 2-BSG-AG Wilson Group; Jacopa-Deane Group; GEDA-WSI; and Lowry Building & Civil Engineering

Lot 3-BSG Civil Engineering; DLJ Water; GEDA Construction; John Graham Construction; Murphy/Dawson Wam JV; and Glan-Agua Farrans JV