New tandem rollers from Hamm combine vibration and oscillation in one drum

Hamm’s tandem rollers of the HD+ series have been a firm fixture in the company’s product range for many years. Back in the summer of 2023, new models were launched spanning all weight classes, all featuring the relevant interfaces for digital applications. The Easy Drive operating concept was also introduced to machines with operating weights of 7 t and 8 t.

In the shape of the HD+ 120i V-VIO, Hamm is adding another model capable of compacting with a choice of vibration or oscillation. The new tandem roller has been available in markets with exhaust emission standard EU Stage V/EPA Tier 4f since the start of 2024.

The HD+ 120i V-VIO 12 t tandem roller features a vibration drum at the front and a VIO drum at the rear. When it comes to compaction force, the new model offers the usual high performance that operators have come to expect from the brand. The tandem roller is driven by a 115 kW Deutz engine.

High flexibility, fast compaction

A major benefit to users is the versatility of the machine provided by static compaction, oscillation and vibration. Particularly beneficial is the way it can flexibly switch between vibration and oscillation, removing the need to switch machines or deploy an additional machine and another operator on the construction site. This multifunctionality also pays off in terms of the many new types of asphalt mixture. As with earthworks, the combination of vibration and oscillation delivers fast compaction in fewer double passes, making it particularly well suited to final compaction. A high compaction quality is still guaranteed even at increased working speeds.

Well-known strengths and variety of options

As well as the new combination of drums, the HD+ 120i V-VIO gives users all the usual benefits and strengths they expect of the brand. These include the spacious and clear-view driver’s cab, the popular Easy Drive operating concept and various interfaces to connect telematics systems, fleet management systems and digital applications for controlling and documenting compaction.

Compaction with oscillation

Operators can also make full use of the well-established benefits of oscillation and apply these to the compaction of joints or compaction in vibration-sensitive areas. Oscillation also facilitates deployment at low outside temperatures, since a larger temperature range can be used.

Plus, the system is effective in preventing particle crushing and over-compaction. Not to be forgotten are the benefits of oscillation when compacting distortion-sensitive materials. Further general benefits of oscillation are that it reduces the noise emissions and vibrations experienced on and around the construction site.

Like the other oscillation drums from Hamm, the new VIO drums require no maintenance, thanks to the wear-resistant steel and temperature-resistant special belt.