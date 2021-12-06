New Starter Establishes Wrekin’s Presence in Ireland

BUILDING on the foundations already established across the UK, civil engineering specialists Wrekin Products has bolstered its regional expertise by appointing its first sales team member in Ireland, covering both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Peter Hamilton – who has more than 24 years of experience in the civil engineering industry – joins Wrekin as the region’s business development manager.

With a wealth of knowledge and expertise after working for several reputable businesses within the industry, Peter has been brought in to focus on providing bespoke solutions for the market by utilising Wrekin’s industry-leading products.

Peter said: “I’m really excited to have joined the team at Wrekin. It’s a well-respected company within the industry that prides itself on delivering high-quality standards of service, something that I was already familiar with having worked alongside the company previously. This pre-existing appreciation of the product range, and the history of innovation Wrekin possesses, was what drew me to accept the opportunity of taking on my exciting new role when it presented itself.

“My main goal is to build the Wrekin brand in Ireland, grow relationships with local merchants, and provide engineered solutions to the engineers and contractors in the local market. By localising a well-established national strategy that has seen Wrekin become a household name, particularly in the civils market, I’m optimistic that we will experience similar success in Ireland through the new opportunities I am tasked with finding.”

While Wrekin is most well-known for its civil engineering offering, Peter’s objective will be to position it as the preferred choice of supplier in the iron, steel and geosynthetics markets.

Martin Neale, director of sales at Wrekin, added: “We’re delighted Peter has joined us to take on an important role in our ongoing growth across the UK and Ireland. His extensive experience speaks for itself and certainly places him in the sought-after category of engineering experts.

“We have already worked on some major projects in Ireland, but Peter’s arrival aims to improve existing relationships while nurturing new ones. Offering bespoke solutions comes as standard when you work with Wrekin, so we’re pleased that we have a growing team keen to implement this in all our markets.”

For more information on Wrekin Products, please visit www.wrekinproducts.com