Liebherr launches online used equipment platform

Liebherr, in collaboration with Krank technology, has announced the launch of its own hosted digital platform, the Used Equipment Marketplace, specifically tailored for selected product segments.

This initiative is a first for a major global OEM and marks a significant advance in the disposal of used equipment, focusing on construction and material handling machines.

One of the largest construction equipment manufacturers, Liebherr, has launched its own digital Used Equipment Marketplace. The new online platform is underpinned by Krank technology and provides a secure and user-friendly method to dispose of the thousands of used machines that Liebherr acquires as part of operations annually. Liebherr’s Used Equipment Marketplace is the latest example of Krank technology in action, demonstrating the platform’s robustness, scalability and ability to cater to businesses of all sizes with used equipment to dispose of.

Daniel Hecker, Business Development Sales at Liebherr-EMtec GmbH, commented on selecting Krank as the development partner: “We were looking for an expert in creating marketplaces for used construction equipment – and Krank is the standout partner. With the launch of this marketplace, focused on our specific product segments, we provide a central platform for our global used equipment business. Customers are able to independently search our virtual marketplace for the used equipment they need, while our sales partners register and manage their listings via the platform and its associated apps.

“The marketplace brings together on a single platform the entire supply and demand sides of our used equipment business,” Hecker continues. “It combines Liebherr’s strengths of personal advice and customer relationships with the much greater visibility a global digital marketplace offers.”

A seamless digital experience

The Krank platform has been tailored specifically to meet Liebherr’s precise needs, upgrading and replacing existing systems to enhance service delivery. Designed with the user in mind, Liebherr’s Used Equipment Marketplace provides a wide selection of the company’s pre-owned machinery, including wheel loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, as well as attachments and spare parts from Liebherr’s sales and service partners. With its advanced search and filtering tools, users can easily find what they need.The platform supports global accessibility and promotes sustainability by extending the operational life of equipment, offering cost-effective, resource-conserving solutions.

On-the-go access

The marketplace is accessible through a website and will soon be available via a mobile application. This app will feature personalized watch lists, real-time notifications, and direct seller communication, simplifying the equipment purchasing process.

By selling directly through its platform, Liebherr maintains complete control over profitability, and eliminates the need for intermediaries in the sale process. This approach preserves against margin erosion for Liebherr and offers buyers the assurance of purchasing at the best price directly from the owners of the equipment.

“Our collaboration with Liebherr, one of the world’s largest and most respected manufacturers, is reshaping how companies manage their equipment lifecycle,” said Mark Turner, CEO of Krank. “Liebherr taking charge of selling its own used equipment shows how digital transformation is empowering companies to move away from traditional disposal routes. We are pleased to have our technology underpin Liebherr’s new digital marketplace.”

Liebherr’s Used Equipment Marketplace is accessible here. https://used.liebherr.com/en/