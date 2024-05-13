Contractors Complete £12m Projects in County Tyrone

An 18-month construction contract at Derg Water Treatment Works in County Tyrone has been completed by Castlederg-based Lowry Building & Civil Engineering, with Belfast company RPS providing project management specialist support.

NI Water says the recent completion of the two projects totalling approximately £12 million involved the construction of a new £8 million clarification process and a £4 million carbon addition project at the Derg Water Treatment Works.

A more efficient works will directly help approximately 40,000 customers, as well as protecting the environment by improving the herbicide and organics removal at the plant. This is good news for people in Strabane, Omagh and Fermanagh.

This essential work will not only improve the water quality within the Derg network but will also provide additional security of the water supply to the Castlederg and Strabane supply area and further afield.

The existing Derg Water Treatment Works was built in 2002, and replaced the old works a few hundred metres from the current site. The upgrade involved the construction of a new clarification process and activated carbon addition at the Derg WTW site.

The project will improve the efficiency of the existing works and will increase the throughput of Derg WTW to over 26 million litres of water per day from the RiverDerg and more recently, Strule. The works serves the Strabane and Omagh areas as well as supplying water into the Fermanagh area.