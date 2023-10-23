New Cat 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders

Building on D3 series compact track loader success, the all-new, next generation Cat® 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders are a ground-up redesign of the previous series, improving on the features that made the previous models so popular.

The first next generation models in the compact track loader line, the 255 and 265 elevate Caterpillar’s loader reputation through improved engine performance, lift and tilt performance, stability, operator comfort and technology.

“We kept the DNA of the D3 series while reimagining the possibilities of loader performance using voice of customer feedback to lead the way,” Trevor Chase, product application specialist for Caterpillar. “Both next generation models leverage the many benefits offered by the vertical lift design. The new Cat 255 replaces the 259D3, while the 265 replaces both the 279D3 and 289D3 machines.”

All Cat next generation compact track loaders are identified by the ending model number 5. The simplified nomenclature uses the middle number to represent machine size with larger numbers designating larger machines.

The new 255 and 265 loaders are powered by Cat C2.8T and Cat C2.8TA engines respectively, which offer 74.3 hp (55.4 kW). The new engines maintain horsepower across a wider RPM range and boast significant torque increases – gains of 13% for the 255 and 43% for the 265 – for improved working performance. A redesigned engine compartment mounts the engine and cooling package lower into the frame for improved stability, giving the operator confidence in handling heavy loads and throughout all aspects of the work cycles.

The new 255 loader delivers class-leading lift height, and compared to the 259D3, delivers 36% more tilt breakout, 26% higher lift breakout force and a 24% increase in rated operating capacity (ROC). Height to the B-pin for the 265, compared to the 289D3, increases by 7.6 in (193 mm), resulting in a class-leading maximum lift height of 11 ft (3.35 m) for easier truck loading. The 265 also delivers 19% higher tilt breakout force and 22% higher lift breakout force.

Standard hydraulic system pressure is increased to 3,500 psi (24130 kPa). New for these next generation machines, the closed-center auxiliary hydraulic system allows the 255 and 265 to operate all Cat Smart Attachments, including the Cat Smart Dozer Blade, with the standard auxiliary hydraulics provided.

For machines equipped with Standard Flow, both models are shipped from the factory outfitted as “High Flow ready.” The High Flow functionality is easily activated via a new software enabled attachment (SEA), permitting on-machine or remote activation of increased hydraulic flow to 30 gpm (113 l/min) at the standard system pressure. The High Flow XPS factory option increases auxiliary hydraulic system pressure to 4061 psi (28000 kPa) for both models, while also increasing the hydraulic flow to 30 gal/min (113 l/min) for the 255 and 34 gal/min (129 l/min) for the 265. The 255 equipped with the High Flow XPS option offers customers class-leading auxiliary hydraulic performance not before available in a mid-size chassis machine.

Reengineering of lower machine components results in a stronger and stiffer undercarriage for improved machine stability and less pitching when filling the bucket with material. Its torsion suspension undercarriage delivers better operator comfort, track wear and material retention, plus the stiffer design results in smoother graded surfaces. The 255 loader offers a new 12.6-in (320-mm) bar-tread narrow track option.

Improved operator’s office

Both the Cat 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders feature a larger cab design with 22% more overall volume and 26% additional foot space. With a 2.75-in (70-mm) increased interior width, the new cab expands footwell-to-ceiling height by 1.8 in (46 mm) and allows for an additional 1.5 in (40 mm) of hip room and 1.1 in (28 mm) more width between the joysticks for improved operator comfort.

A range of new mechanical and air-ride suspension seat options are available for the 255 and 265 loaders, including a high-comfort seat that is both ventilated and heated. New auto temperature control plus vent outlet positioning above the operator helps the new HVAC system to quickly cool the cab’s interior.

Next generation loaders are equipped with either a 5-in (127-mm) standard LCD monitor or an 8-in (203-mm) advanced touchscreen monitor, depending on the technology package selected. Like the D3 series’ advanced display, the standard monitor features Bluetooth connectivity and supports functionality for rearview camera feed, creep, job clock, maintenance reminders and 32 languages. The advanced touchscreen monitor provides a higher level of control over standard monitor functionality, delivers advanced radio control, and supports the multicamera 270˚ option and 32 language choices. The new advanced joysticks provide integrated control of the advanced touchscreen monitor so all machine function control and adjustments can be made without the operator removing their hands from the controls.

Featuring a low entry point, entering and exiting the 255 and 265 loaders is much easier. The redesign allows the operator to open the cab door without the lift arms being fully lowered to the frame stops. A simplified two-step door removal process allows operators to quickly remove it without tools. Visibility is improved via the lower engine mounting, a 59% larger rear window and bigger top window that provides a 15% increase in viewable area.

Advanced technologies

These new compact track loaders deliver the next level of integrating machines with technology. Both the standard and advanced monitors offer the ability to run Cat Smart Attachments, such as the dozer and grader blades and backhoe. These attachments are tied into the joysticks, and the machine automatically recognizes the type of attachment and the required joystick pattern for controlling it.

The available Cat Product Link Elite system tracks machine hours, location, asset utilization, provides fault code details and delivers advanced monitoring and machine health, that is remotely accessible via VisionLink®. In addition, Product Link Elite provides remote flash and troubleshooting capabilities and quickly enables the remote activation of the SEA High Flow feature.

For more information about the new next generation Cat 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders, contact a Cat dealer or visit: www.cat.com